Delhi horror: Driver brutally murders employer's 5-year-old son over personal grudge

In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves across the national capital, a 5-year-old boy was brutally murdered by his father's driver in the Narela area of Delhi. The senseless crime reportedly stemmed from a personal grudge the driver held against his employer.

Child reported missing while playing outside

According to the Delhi Police, a frantic call was received around 3:30 PM on Tuesday reporting the disappearance of a child from the NIA police station area. The case was quickly transferred to the Narela police jurisdiction. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the 5-year-old boy had vanished while playing outside his house. The devastated family immediately informed authorities, prompting a swift police search operation.

Grudge led to cold-blooded murder

Further investigation uncovered a deeply disturbing motive behind the cold-blooded crime. Police revealed that two drivers employed by the child's father — Neetu and Wasim — had recently been involved in a physical altercation. During the dispute, Neetu was reportedly beaten by Wasim. When their employer learned of the fight, he scolded Neetu and allegedly slapped him for his aggressive behaviour.

Angered and humiliated by this rebuke, the driver, identified as Neetu, allegedly decided to take a brutal form of revenge — not against his employer directly, but by targeting his innocent son. On Tuesday, he lured the 5-year-old child into his room under false pretences. Tragically, the driver then killed the boy.

Child's body found in driver's room

Following immediate leads and subsequent interrogation, the police discovered the child’s lifeless body inside Neetu’s residence. The driver was instantly taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway, with the police registering a case of murder.

This horrifying crime has sparked outrage and deep sorrow in the local community. The child’s family and the neighbourhood remain in deep shock over the senseless and brutal act carried out over a trivial work dispute.

Growing concern over child Safety

This tragic incident highlights a disturbing trend of crimes against children in the city. It closely follows another recent case in Delhi where a minor girl was abducted and assaulted in a separate part of the city, collectively raising serious concerns about child safety and the accountability of domestic staff.

With public outrage growing over the vulnerability of children in their own neighbourhoods, citizens and activists are urging authorities to implement stricter background checks for all household employees and ensure faster, more decisive justice in crimes involving minors. The community demands immediate action to restore safety and trust.