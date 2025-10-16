Delhi: Lawyer injured after assailants open fire on car in Karawal Nagar; police launch manhunt Crime and forensic teams are currently inspecting the scene to collect evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

New Delhi:

A firing incident was reported on Wednesday morning around 8:30 am in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at Jagdamba Colony on Nala Road, where a man identified as Shrikant, was found injured near his vehicle.

Shrikant, who is reportedly a lawyer, was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. Doctors attending to him have stated that his condition is stable.

Probe launched

Crime and forensic teams are currently inspecting the scene to collect evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

Multiple teams from Karawal Nagar Police Station and the operations unit of the North East District have been deployed to identify and arrest those involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting incident in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar

On the evening of September 5, a shooting incident took place in the Pratap Nagar area of Delhi, involving two men. The police received information about the incident around 7:15 pm. When officers reached the spot, they found that both victims had already been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Unfortunately, they died during treatment.

The two deceased individuals were identified as 35-year-old Sudhir, also known as Bunty, and 30-year-old Radhey Prajapati.

The police registered a case of murder under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with applicable sections of the Arms Act. Forensic experts examined the crime scene and collected key evidence. Several police teams have been assigned to identify, locate, and arrest those responsible.