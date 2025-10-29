Man accused of luring Hindu minor girls and forcing religious conversion arrested in encounter in UP's Kannauj Imran, accused of luring a minor Hindu girl in Kannauj and pressuring her to convert and marry him, was arrested after being injured in a police encounter.

Kannauj:

Man, accused of trapping a minor Hindu student or religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, was arrested after being injured in a police encounter. The arrested accused has been identified as Imran (25), who suffered a gunshot wound in the leg during the exchange of fire with the police.

According to reports, a joint team of Talgram Police Station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) surrounded the accused, following which he opened fire on the police. In retaliation, Imran was shot in the right leg and apprehended. He was taken to Tirwa Medical College for treatment. Police recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol, one empty cartridge, and two live cartridges from his possession.

How did the student fall into Imran's trap?

This incident dates back to October 13, 2025. Imran allegedly befriended a local 16-year-old girl who studies in Class 12, lured her, and took her away with him. He then forced her to wear a burqa and took photos, and videos of her. He then took photos and videos of her and pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him.

When the girl refused, the accused allegedly assaulted her and threatened to make the photos and videos viral. After being held for several days, the minor managed to escape and return home three days ago, revealing the ordeal to her family.

Continued threats and harassment

Even after her return, Imran continued to threaten and harass the girl over the phone, pressuring her to marry him. When she refused, he allegedly posted her photo wearing a burqa on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Wedding Anniversary…"

The post caused shock and distress to the victim's family, who immediately filed a police complaint. Based on the FIR, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, and joint teams from Talgram Police and SOG were formed to arrest the accused.

Trapped 10 Hindu girls

The 25-year-old accused, a resident of Tahpur village, worked at a private hospital in the village and allegedly targeted girls who visited for treatment. According to the victim's mother, "Imran used a Muslim girl to trap Hindu girls and then uploaded their videos on social media."

She claimed that Imran had trapped nearly 10 Hindu girls, but their families remained silent due to fear of social stigma. This time, when the victim refused to convert, Imran allegedly threatened to kill her and her family, leading to his arrest after police action.

Police said they have recovered incriminating photos, chats, and videos from Imran's mobile phone, indicating his involvement with several other girls.

He has been booked under sections related to molestation, cybercrime (IT Act), and the POCSO Act. Police are now investigating his network and those who may have assisted him.

(Report: Surjeet)

Also Read: Gurugram: Jilted lover shoots woman in Udyog Vihar area

Also Read: Five-year-old Delhi boy killed with bricks and knife by father's driver, police says revenge killing