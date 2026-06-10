UP Panchayat Elections: Final voter list released; over 40 lakh voters added

Lucknow:

The final electoral roll for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections has been released at the district level, marking a key step towards the conduct of the polls. The final list was published after the disposal of claims and objections and the completion of the verification process.

Earlier, the draft voter list was released by the State Election Commission on December 18, 2025. During the revision exercise, around 1.81 crore new voters were added, while approximately 1.41 crore names were removed from the electoral rolls.

Over 40 lakh voters added

The final voter list shows a net addition of nearly 40.19 lakh voters, clearing the way for preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections to gather momentum across the state.

However, people in several districts have reported problems downloading the voter list due to technical issues affecting the online portal.

For the three-tier Panchayat elections, voters have been assigned a new nine-digit identification number. This number serves as a new state voter ID, facilitating a more organised process for identification and election management.

Under the new system, voters' details, including photographs, will be available online, making the polling process more transparent and efficient. Election officials will also use a mobile application that can instantly verify whether a voter has already cast a ballot by capturing their photograph at the polling booth, preventing duplicate voting. This will be the first time the State Election Commission uses such technology in Panchayat elections.

Major updates on UP Panchayat elections

The final voter list for the UP Panchayat elections has been released

The final electoral roll has been published at the district level

Panchayat voters have been assigned a new 9-digit identification number

The final voter list was issued after verification and disposal of claims and objections

The draft voter list was published by the State Election Commission on December 18, 2025

Around 1.81 crore new voters have been added to the electoral roll

Approximately 1.41 crore names have been removed from the voter list

The Panchayat electoral roll has recorded a net increase of around 40.19 lakh voters

Why was the final list delayed?

The draft voter list had included 1.81 crore new names, while corrections were made to the details of 21.08 lakh voters, leading to the deletion of 1.41 crore names. The 2021 Panchayat voter list contained 12.29 crore electors, which formed the basis for inviting claims and objections.

During this period, lakhs of objections were filed, heard, and resolved, resulting in the final publication date being extended five times. According to the Commission, there will be no further delay in the publication of the list.

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