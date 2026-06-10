CM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat cover: How UP plans to support triple talaq and acid attack victims

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is preparing a major welfare initiative aimed at extending housing and healthcare benefits to vulnerable women, including survivors of triple talaq, acid attack victims and destitute women.

According to official plans, eligible women will be brought under flagship housing schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Chief Minister Awas Yojana. In addition, they will be covered under key health insurance programmes including Ayushman Bharat and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The initiative is being fast-tracked following directives from the Chief Minister, with the Women and Child Development Department actively compiling beneficiary data. The government has begun a large-scale data collection and verification exercise to identify eligible women across the state.

Women under three categories to avail benefits

Officials have indicated that beneficiaries will be prioritised across three main categories: women affected by triple talaq, survivors of acid attacks, and destitute or abandoned women. The objective is to ensure that these groups receive structured access to housing, healthcare, and broader social security support.

Authorities emphasised that the scheme goes beyond financial assistance, focusing instead on providing long-term stability through secure housing and comprehensive healthcare coverage, enabling dignified and independent living conditions for the beneficiaries.

The government is also coordinating with multiple departments to ensure accurate identification of eligible individuals, with efforts underway to prevent any deserving woman from being left out of the system.

CM Yogi orders timely completion of development projects

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality, standards, and deadlines of ongoing and upcoming development works in the state.

While reviewing the Public Works Department’s action plan for 2026–27, the Chief Minister held a meeting with district magistrates, ministers, and public representatives from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that all development proposals should be prepared carefully according to local needs.

He instructed district magistrates to work closely with elected representatives and finalise development schemes on a priority basis. He also asked officials to submit district-wise proposals within a week so that the government can approve the action plan by the first week of June.

The Chief Minister made it clear that public representatives should not be blamed for any delays or faults caused by departmental officials or contractors. He added that it is the duty of the concerned departments to ensure projects are completed on time and with proper quality.

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