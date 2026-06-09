Centre approves first large-scale project on defence land in UP: How will it boost energy sector in state?

Lucknow:

In a significant step towards expanding renewable energy infrastructure in India, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday approved the development of a 250 MW solar power project integrated with a Battery Energy Store System (BESS) in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur (Cantonment) district on approximately 850 acres of vacant defence land. This project is being implemented by state-run power runner, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, through a bidding process in close coordination with Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) and Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).

How will BESS help?

This initiative, approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is the first ever large-scale renewable energy initiative to be developed on defence-owned land. This effort of the government reflects attention towards the utilisation of unused public assets for a productive clean energy transition in India.

The ministry on Tuesday highlighted the details of the project as a 250 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plant, coupled with a 50 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The Centre said it would enable storage of surplus electricity generated during daylight hours for use during periods of high demand. The battery component is also expected to improve grid stability and enhance the reliability of renewable power supply, it said.

Why is it significant?

Officials stated that this initiative shows their commitment to national sustainability while not compromising on strategic interests. Experts believe that such hybrid projects will play an increasingly significant role in meeting the rising electricity demands while reducing dependence on conventional sources of energy.

The Sitapur project also signals growing coordination between different arms of the government in achieving national climate goals. India has been steadily increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure to circumvent shortages and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

What lies ahead?

Once commissioned, the Sitapur Solar Power Project is expected to strengthen grid resilience and encourage further adoption of energy storage technologies and serve as a blueprint for future clean energy projects on government-owned land and solar-plus-storage initiatives. Significant long-term savings in power expenditure is further expected in light of the optimal energy pricing. This will contribute to India’s long term energy security and climate goals.

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