UP Assembly Speaker slams MLA for spitting gutkha inside house, caught on CCTV | WATCH A shocking incident in the UP Assembly as an MLA was caught on CCTV spitting gutkha inside the House. Speaker Satish Mahana reprimanded the legislator, emphasising the importance of cleanliness and discipline.

A gutkha-chewing MLA caught on camera has created furore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after he was seen chewing the tobacco product and spitting on the floor within the House. The Speaker of the Assembly, Satish Mahana, admonished the anonymous legislator on Tuesday, asking members to uphold the dignity and tidiness of the Assembly complex.

Speaker refers to CCTV camera evidence, seeks accountability

In his address to the House, Speaker Mahana stated, "This morning, I received information that a respected member of this Assembly had chewed pan masala and spit inside the hall. I personally got it cleaned and also saw the individual on CCTV. However, I do not wish to name anyone publicly."

He also called upon all the members to keep a watchful eye and discourage such an attitude among their peers, stressing that the Assembly is of all 403 MLAs and 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

MLA requested to confess guilt willingly

Emphasising the need to exercise discipline, Speaker Mahana served a warning in no uncertain terms, stating, "I will not name the member, but the one responsible should come forward and admit their mistake. If they don’t, I will have them summoned."

The incident has put the decorum and hygiene norms of the Assembly in question, with Speaker Mahana making it amply clear that such behavior will not be accepted.