Six women killed, three seriously injured after tractor collides with e-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

Badaun:

As many as six women were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries after a tractor collided with an e-rickshaw on the Bareilly–Mathura Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Wednesday afternoon (Jue 17), officials said.

Injured are in critical condition

The deceased were identified as Prema Devi (32), Gangashri alias Sarla (32), Rajkumari (50), Revati (80), Narayani (30), and Aarti (30). The e-rickshaw driver, Shani, and two other women suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the medical college, where their condition was stated to be critical.

The accident took place when eight women of a family were travelling to Garhhauna village in an e-rickshaw to invite relatives for a wedding.

Police said the e-rickshaw was allegedly attempting to avoid another tractor when it was struck head-on by a speeding tractor coming from the opposite direction. The collision severely damaged the e-rickshaw.

According to police, the family of Dalchand Maurya, a resident of Murawan Nagla village, was busy preparing for the wedding of his son, Kunwar Pal, which is scheduled to take place on June 29.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the hospital. District Magistrate Avneesh Rai and Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma also reached the spot.

Rai said a preliminary investigation suggested that the e-rickshaw driver was attempting to avoid one tractor when the collision with another tractor took place. "Both tractor drivers involved in the accident have been taken into custody. The matter is being investigated," the district magistrate said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and an inquiry team headed by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) has been constituted to investigate the accident, officials said.

CM Yogi expresses grief

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate road accident in Budaun district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the district administration officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that He grants eternal peace to the departed souls, strength to the grieving families to bear this immense sorrow, and swift recovery to the injured."

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