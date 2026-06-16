UP shocker! Three of a family murdered, blood-stained bodies dumped outside house in Prayagraj district

Prayagraj:

Three members of the family were brutally murdered, and their blood-stained bodies were left outside their house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Tuesday, leaving the area shocked and in panic.

The incident took place in the Kukurkatwa village of the Yamunanagar locality of the district. What began as a quiet village morning turned into scenes of mourning and chaos. The police have been put on high alert to ascertain details about the horrific crime and nab the perpetrators.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Shyamlal (alias Kallu), his wife Manju Devi, and his sister-in-law. Preliminary findings reveal that the victims were attacked on the head with a brick or stone. The murders are believed to have been committed late at night while the three were sleeping in their shanty.

Forensic team, dog squad deployed to probe

Villagers spotted the bodies near the entrance of the house, causing panic throughout the village. A large crowd quickly gathered at the scene, and police arrived shortly after being informed.

Given the seriousness of the crime, forensic experts, a dog squad, and a field investigation unit have been deployed. The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. Cops have also begun questioning locals and residents in the surrounding area.

According to initial inquiries, robbery is unlikely as there are no reports of any valuables or belongings being stolen from the house.

Motive remains unknown

Another detail has emerged during the investigation. It is reported that a young woman from the family left home about a month ago, after which disputes arose within the family. Police are taking this angle seriously and are investigating whether it may be connected to the murders. However, officials have stated that it would be premature to draw any conclusions at this stage.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Ajay Pal Sharma, DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav, ACP Meja, and several other senior officers reached the scene and reviewed the investigation.

Police say that every possible angle is being examined to uncover the truth behind the murders. Officials have expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this shocking triple homicide will be identified and arrested soon.

Reported by Imran Laeek.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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