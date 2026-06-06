21-year-old injures mother with knife, then jumps from fifth-floor apartment in Greater Noida

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man died in Greater Noida on Saturday following an incident at a residential society located under the Bishrakh police station area, police said. Authorities have launched further proceedings while investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Yadav, a resident of Radha Sky Garden Society. According to police, he lived in the apartment with his parents and younger brother.

What police said about the incident

Police said Yadav's family informed them that he had been struggling with mental health issues.

"According to his family members, Sagar Yadav was not mentally sound. On Saturday, an altercation took place between him and his mother, during which he allegedly injured her with a knife. Subsequently, he jumped from the fifth-floor flat," police said.

Officials said the incident took place at the family's apartment within the society.

Mother undergoing treatment, probe continues

Following the incident, Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, doctors declared him dead, police said.

His mother, who was injured during the altercation, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to officials.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination after the required legal formalities were completed.

Further action is being taken in the matter, and authorities are continuing to investigate the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

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