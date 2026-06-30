Three women die, two missing after drowning in river in Ayodhya; CM Yogi expresses anguish

Ayodhya:

A tragic drowning incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district claimed the lives of three women on Tuesday, while two others remain missing. Rescue teams are continuing an intensive search operation to locate the missing women in the river near Sanahaa village.

According to officials and local residents, five women had gone near the riverside in Sanahaa Gram Panchayat, which falls under the Bikapur Assembly constituency. During the incident, all five women drowned in the river. So far, the bodies of three women have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to find the remaining two.

Bikapur MLA Amit Singh Chauhan said that local divers, villagers, police personnel and the civil administration are jointly carrying out the search operation. He said the rescue effort has been intensified to recover the missing women as quickly as possible.

"By the riverside in Sanaha Gram Panchayat, within our Bikapur Assembly constituency, 5 women had come, as reported by the villagers. They drowned; the bodies of 3 have been recovered, and a search operation is underway for the remaining two. Local divers and others are engaged here, and an urgent search is being conducted to locate the bodies quickly. The entire village, along with the police, civil administration, villagers, and divers, is making a concerted effort to recover the remaining bodies soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. Taking immediate cognisance of the tragedy, he directed district officials to reach the spot without delay and speed up relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to work closely with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to trace the missing women. He further directed officials to ensure prompt medical treatment for anyone injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.

Five of family die after drowning in Cauvery River

Earlier on June 25, a tragic incident near the popular tourist spot of Muthathi in Karnataka’s Mandya district claimed the lives of five members of a family who drowned in the Cauvery River. The accident took place around 5:00 PM in Muthathi, situated in Malavalli taluk, when the family had entered the river while clicking photographs.

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