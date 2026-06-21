Three children drown in Ganga while bathing at Bihar's Hetanpur Ghat

Patna:

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Danapur subdivision on Sunday morning when three children drowned in the Ganga River while bathing at Hetanpur Ghat in the Shahpur police station area. The victims, aged between 10 and 12 years, were residents of Hetanpur village in the diara region. The deceased have been identified as Piyush Kumar (10), son of Dharmveer Rai; Tej Kumar (12), son of Satyendra Rai; and Prince Kumar (10), son of Amitabh Bachchan Rai.

Children swept into deep waters

According to local accounts, the three boys had gone to the ghat along with other children for a morning bath. While they were in the river, they reportedly ventured into deeper waters and began struggling to stay afloat.

The other children raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to the scene. Locals jumped into the river and managed to pull the boys out. Witnesses said the children were still breathing when they were rescued, but their condition deteriorated before they could receive medical treatment.

The children were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined them and later declared them dead. ECG tests were also conducted following requests from family members before the deaths were officially confirmed.

The incident triggered scenes of grief and anguish at the hospital, with distraught family members and villagers gathering as news of the tragedy spread.

Administration announces compensation

Danapur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Anirudh Pandey said authorities received information about the drowning incident around 9 am. He confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted and that the administration was ensuring all eligible benefits reached the affected families.

Circle Officer Chandan Kumar said the bodies had been taken to Danapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examinations. He added that immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 would be provided to each family, followed by the standard compensation of Rs 4 lakh granted in cases of drowning deaths.

The deaths have left Hetanpur village in shock, with grieving parents, siblings and relatives mourning the loss of the young boys.