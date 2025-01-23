Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Stray dogs maul 3-year-old boy to death in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Stray dogs attack in Mathura: The boy was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred him to a district hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Mathura Published : Jan 23, 2025 12:55 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 12:56 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Stray dogs maul 3-year-old boy to death in Mathura.

Stray dogs attack in Mathura: A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs while playing outside his house in the Kosi Kalan town of the district, police said. Ashish Sharma, Circle Officer (CO) of Chhata, said, "The incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when the boy, identified as Sofiyan, was playing outside his home (in the Eidgah Colony). A pack of six stray dogs surrounded him, attacked, and dragged him, leaving him grievously injured."

Other children who witnessed the attack informed the boy's family, Sharma added.

Kid received bite, claw marks all over his body

"The family members rushed to the spot, used sticks to drive the dogs away, and rescued the child. But by then, he had suffered severe injuries, with bite and claw marks all over his body," Sharma said.

However, Sofiyan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, officials said.

The death of Sofiyan, the youngest of three brothers, leaves his family in deep shock and mourning. The local municipal administration has been informed of the incident and urged to implement effective measures to control stray dogs and prevent such tragedies, police officials said.

