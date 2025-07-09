Self-styled Godman Changur Baba's house demolition started for second day in UP’s Utraula today Six bulldozers are involved in Changur Baba's house demolition on Wednesday. About 50% of the illegal constructions was demolished on Tuesday.

Lucknow:

Self-styled Godman Changur Baba's house demolition started again in UP’s Utraula on Wednesday. The demolition drive was stopped at 5 pm on Tuesday. Six bulldozers are involved in the demolition on Wednesday. About 50% of the illegal construction was demolished on Tuesday.

Changur Baba's house demolition started

Authorities on Tuesday demolished the sprawling residence of self-styled faith healer Jalaluddin, popularly known as Changur Baba, in Utraula. The mansion, reportedly constructed illegally on government land, was brought down as part of a crackdown following Baba’s arrest on charges of running a large-scale religious conversion racket and accumulating crores of rupees through foreign funding.

Along with the mansion, there was a hospital, allegedly established by Baba’s followers, which was also under scrutiny for its role in the controversial operations.

Changur Baba and associates arrested by UP ATS

Changur Baba was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on July 5. The accused, who reportedly operated from Madhpur for several years, was known by multiple aliases including Jamaluddin and Karimullah Shah. Authorities also detained Naveen and Neetu Rohra, a couple originally from Mumbai who are alleged close associates. After their conversion, Naveen and Neetu took the names Kalimuddin and Nasreen. The couple reportedly helped establish the hospital in Utraula and are believed to have actively participated in the conversion network. Their daughter was also reportedly converted and renamed Sabiha.