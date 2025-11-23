RSS does not get foreign funding, runs only on social support: Adityanath's swipe at Congress Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks come days after Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge questioned the RSS, ideological mentor of the BJP, wondering how the Sangh operates.

Lucknow:

Taking a veiled dig at Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not get any foreign or institutional funding and operates solely with social support. Adityanath was speaking at the 'Gita Prerna Mahotsav' event in Lucknow, which was also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"We tell them that we have worked as ‘swayamsevaks' (volunteers). They ask about funding... We say there is no funding pattern. No OPEC country or international church funds it. RSS stands on the strength of society and works with a spirit of service," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Adityanath's remarks come days after Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge questioned the RSS, ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wondering how the Sangh operates. In a post on micro-blogging website X on November 2, Kharge also said that the RSS was an 'unregistered and unaccountable' organisation.

"The RSS has officially stated in writing that it is NOT a registered entity. If it truly serves the nation selflessly, why not register like the lakhs of NGOs that work transparently and lawfully? Where do their donations come from and who are the donors?" the Karnataka minister had said.

Coming to Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the RSS has served every person, who was in distress or pain, irrespective of their religion. He also likened it with India’s civilisational values and said the country has always helped those who were in distress. He also added that India's spiritual ethos has always motivated people to act with responsibility.

"We have always welcomed whoever came seeking refuge. ‘Jiyo aur jeene do’ (live and let live) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) are messages that India gave to the world," Adityanath said. "Do good and you earn ‘punya’ (virtue); do wrong and you earn ‘paap’ (sin). Every religion teaches its followers in this manner."