RSS chief clarifies long-standing debate on Sangh's finances, explains funding comes from 'guru dakshina' Speaking at events in Jaipur, Bhagwat said that despite repeated explanations, doubts persist because many find it hard to believe that RSS functions solely on members' dedication and self-funded efforts.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reiterated that the organisation is funded primarily through Guru Dakshina, a voluntary contribution offered by its members. Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Bhagwat said that although this question has been raised many times before, some people still find it difficult to believe that the RSS is run solely through the dedication and contributions of its volunteers.

Funding doubts persist despite clarifications

Addressing an audience at the Deendayal Memorial Lecture organised by the Ekatma Manavdarshan Research and Development Foundation, Bhagwat said that all questions about the RSS had been answered earlier, except one — how the Sangh is funded.

He explained again that the organisation functions through the “spirit of dedication” of its members. “People find it hard to believe that members run the Sangh at their own expense,” Bhagwat said, adding that volunteers offer Guru Dakshina not out of compulsion but from commitment to the cause.

'India growing mile by mile,' says Bhagwat

Highlighting India’s growing stature on the global stage, Bhagwat noted that the world is increasingly looking towards India for solutions to major global challenges. “Instead of growing inch by inch, India is now progressing mile by mile,” he said.

He remarked that India possesses the intellectual depth to address global issues and enjoys increasing respect worldwide.

Reflections on global conflicts and nationalism

Discussing the history of global conflicts, the RSS chief said wars often stem from nationalism. He added that while global leaders began speaking of internationalism to counter this, many still place their national interests above all else.

'For a volunteer, RSS work is supreme'

At another event in Jaipur on Sunday, Bhagwat released a book titled “…Aur Yeh Jeevan Samarpit”, which highlights the lives and dedication of 24 late RSS pracharaks from Rajasthan. Speaking at the launch, he emphasized that for RSS volunteers and pracharaks, the organisation's work is always the highest priority.

He said the RSS had asked him to become the Sarsanghchalak and he accepted without hesitation. “If tomorrow the Sangh asks me to step down and sweep the floors, I will do that too,” he added.

'Pracharaks work without desire for recognition'

Bhagwat said that a true RSS pracharak does not seek fame, recognition, or publicity. “A pracharak gives everything—time, energy, life—without expecting even a mention of his name,” he said.

He added that the struggles faced by earlier generations of pracharaks were far more difficult and that many dedicated workers remained unknown despite their contributions. “We did not join the Sangh to show our faces to the world,” Bhagwat noted.

He also said that those who do not understand the spirit of the Sangh may continue to question or criticise it, but volunteers remain committed regardless.

RSS continues to grow despite criticism

Bhagwat said that despite questions, doubts, and criticism from outside, the RSS has grown continuously over the past hundred years. “If circumstances and fate allowed, every RSS volunteer would become a pracharak,” he remarked, emphasising the organisation’s strong tradition of selfless service.

The events in Jaipur highlighted the RSS chief’s renewed attempt to address persistent questions surrounding the organisation's funding and to underline the unwavering dedication of its volunteers.