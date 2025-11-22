RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'without Hindus, world will cease to exist'; calls for economic self-reliance He highlighted India’s endurance compared to ancient civilizations like Greece, Egypt, and Rome. Bhagwat also urged economic self-reliance, stressing that strength—through economic, military, and knowledge capabilities—is essential for nation-building.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his visit to Manipur, made a bold statement asserting that Hindu society is central to the survival of the world. “Without Hindus, the world will cease to exist,” he said, describing Hindu civilisation as immortal. Bhagwat highlighted that India has endured while ancient empires like Yunaan (Greece), Misr (Egypt), and Rome have perished. “Every nation of the world has seen all kinds of situations. Yunaan, Misr, and Roma, all civilizations, perished from the face of the earth. There is something in our civilization that we are still here,” he added.

During his speech, Bhagwat framed Hindu society as the global custodian of dharma. “Bharat is the name of an immortal civilization… We have created a network in our society because of which the Hindu community will always be there,” he said. This was Bhagwat’s first visit to Manipur since the recent ethnic clashes in the state. He has also previously stressed that no one is a non-Hindu in India, noting that Muslims and Christians are descendants of the same ancestral lineage.

Call for Economic Self-Reliance

Apart from emphasising cultural significance, Bhagwat urged India to focus on economic self-reliance. He said economic strength is fundamental to nation-building, alongside military and knowledge capabilities. “While building the nation, the first requirement is strength. Strength means economic ability. The word ‘superiority’ sometimes carries the wrong meaning. But our economy must be completely self-reliant. We should not be dependent on anyone,” he said. His remarks come amid the government’s renewed push for swadeshi policies, following high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports.

Historical lessons on societal resolve

Bhagwat cited historical examples to underline how societal resolve can overcome deep-rooted challenges. He pointed to the decline of Naxalism, which ended because “society decided it would not tolerate it anymore.” He also referred to India’s freedom struggle against British colonial rule, saying, “The sun never used to set on the British Empire. But in India, their sun had already begun to set. We made efforts for 90 years. We never allowed that voice to be suppressed. Sometimes it became weak, sometimes it grew stronger, but it was never allowed to die.”

Through his remarks, Bhagwat highlighted both the cultural and economic foundations of India’s strength, emphasising societal unity, self-reliance, and historical perseverance as pillars for the nation’s enduring legacy.