Man who saved Rishabh Pant's life critical, girlfriend dies after suicide attempt in UP: Reports

Man who saved Rishabh Pant's life critical, girlfriend dies after suicide attempt

Rajat Kumar, the 25-year-old who became a national hero for pulling Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from his wrecked car in 2022, tried to take his own life, along with his girlfriend, by taking poison. This tragic event unfolded on February 9th in Buchha Basti, a village located in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by multiple news outlets.

Girlfriend dies, Rajat Kumar fighting for life

Kumar's girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, 21 years old, died while undergoing treatment. Rajat Kumar, on the other hand, is currently clinging to life in a hospital. Reports indicated that the couple resorted to this drastic action because their families were against their relationship.

Families rejected their relationship

It seems that both sets of parents had arranged for their children to marry others and were unwilling to accept the relationship due to differences in caste. Following Manu Kashyap's death, her mother has accused Rajat Kumar of abducting her daughter and poisoning her, leading to a police investigation that's currently underway.

Hero who saved Rishabh Pant in 2022

Rajat Kumar made headlines in December 2022 when he and another local, Nishu Kumar, saved cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident. Mr. Pant’s Mercedes had crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee while he was traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand.

Kumar and Nishu, who were working at a nearby factory, rushed to the scene, pulled Pant from the burning car, and arranged emergency medical help. Their bravery was widely appreciated, and as a token of gratitude, Pant later gifted them scooters.

Investigation underway

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide attempt, including the allegations made by Kashyap’s family. Meanwhile, Rajat Kumar continues to fight for his life in the hospital.