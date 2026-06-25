Ram Temple trust refuses to share financial records on PMO-linked complaint amid embezzlement row

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has declined to provide detailed financial information sought by local administration following a complaint forwarded from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). According to officials, BJP leader Rajneesh Singh had written to the PMO on June 9, demanding full disclosure of the Trust’s financial records.

The complaint called for transparency regarding income and expenditure since the formation of the Ram Temple Trust, along with details of donations received, bank account operations, land purchases and sales and overall asset holdings.

The PMO subsequently forwarded the matter to the district administration, which requested the relevant information from the Trust. However, the Trust Secretary reportedly refused to share the records.

In its response, the Trust stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already conducting a formal probe and collecting all necessary documents and records. Therefore, it said, sharing additional information at this stage would not be appropriate.

The SIT, constituted on June 13, has since submitted its report to the state government earlier this week, officials confirmed.

The original complaint also sought disclosure of funds raised under the ‘Samarpan Nidhi’ campaign, along with details of donations in the form of gold, silver, and jewellery, as well as bank account statements, financial transactions, and audit reports of the Trust.

SIT flags irregularities

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating alleged misuse of donation funds at the Ram Temple has submitted its initial report to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. The findings reportedly highlight serious lapses in the way donations are counted and monitored.

According to sources, the report raises concerns about poor oversight and gaps in accountability within the donation handling system. At this stage of the inquiry, the SIT has not given a clean chit to any person involved in the matter.

The investigation team has also looked into how staff members responsible for counting donations were selected. It has examined possible links between these individuals and office-bearers of the temple trust. Questions have additionally been raised about officials managing the temple’s internal administrative setup.

Given the scale and sensitivity of the case, the SIT has requested more time to complete its inquiry. It has also sought additional personnel to help carry out a more detailed and thorough investigation.

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