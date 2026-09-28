UP polls 2027: Can SP-Cong coalition breach BJP's Muzaffarnagar stronghold? A look at seat's electoral history

The stage is set in Uttar Pradesh for next year's assembly elections. Both sides, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) coalition, have begun their preparations and focusing on garnering support for themselves.

The two coalitions are extensively focusing on the western part of Uttar Pradesh, an area that is dominated by Jats. The Samajwadi Party is banking on the 10-year anti-incumbency against the BJP and is trying to reach out to people at the grassroot level in the region.

One of the seats where the SP-led coalition is focusing is Muzaffarnagar assembly constituency, which comes under the Muzaffarnagar district and is part of the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Since 1991, the Muzaffarnagar assembly constituency has been a bastion of the BJP. Currently, this seat is represented by BJP's Kapil Dev Agarwal, who is a three-time MLA from Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar: A BJP stronghold

The BJP had first won this seat in the 1991 assembly elections, when Suresh Sangal won this seat against independent candidate Virendra Singh. Sangal secured 67,997 votes against Singh's 35,830 votes.

In the 1993 assembly elections, Sangal managed to retain his seat against Samajwadi Party's Kadir Rana. He received 92,400 votes, while Rana secured 64,683 votes.

In the 1996 assembly elections, BJP fielded Susheela Aggarwal who received 60,696 votes to retain Muzaffarnagar for his party. At second position, Janata Dal (JD) candidate Somansh Prakash received 53,144 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mithlesh Pal was a distant third with 39,903 votes.

SP wins the BJP bastion

But the 2002 assembly elections saw SP win the Muzaffarnagar seat after Chitranjan Swaroop emerged victorious after receiving 58,932 votes. He defeated BJP's Kapil Dev Aggarwal, who had secured 49,809 votes. However, the BJP had won this seat again in the 2007 assembly polls after its candidate Ashok Kumar Kansal (49,817 votes) defeated Swaroop (38,566).

However, Swaroop won this seat again in the 2012 elections after receiving 59,169 against BJP's Kansal, who secured 44,167 votes. In the 2015 byelection, BJP fielded Aggarwal again and he emerged victorious after receiving 65,378 votes against SP's Gaurav Swaroop Bansal, who secured 58,026 votes.

The 2017 elections saw Aggarwal retain the seat after he received 97,838 votes. Bansal, on the other hand, secured 87,134. Aggarwal had once again managed to emerge victorious in Muzaffarnagar in the 2022 elections after he secured 1,11,794 votes. Back in 2022, the SP had contested with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Muzaffarnagar seat was allotted to it. The RLD had fielded Saurabh Swaroop Bansal, who secured 93,100 votes, but failed to win this seat for the SP-led coalition.

The caste equation in Muzaffarnagar

The Muzaffarnagar assembly constituency has a strong presence of Muslims, alongside a strong presence of Vaishya, SC and OBC voters. This is despite the fact that the seat is part of western Uttar Pradesh, which is considered as an area that is dominated by Jat voters. The Jats account for 2 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's total population, but can influence electoral outcomes on 35 to 40 assembly constituencies in the region.

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