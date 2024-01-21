Ram Lalla's old idol, currently present in makeshift temple, to be placed in Garbh Griha tonight | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Mandir Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: With just a few hours to go before the inauguration of the grand temple in Ayodhya, the idol of Ram Lalla, currently present in the makeshift temple, will be placed in the new Ram Mandir at 8 pm on Sunday (January 21), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said. The idol will be seated at the same place where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol, brought earlier this week, will be done. The historic event will take place at around 12.30 pm tomorrow. The special 'anushthan' that started on January 16 will be concluded tomorrow with the inauguration of the much-awaited Ram temple in the holy city.

“The idol of Ram Lalla which is presently in the makeshift temple will be placed in the new temple today at 8 pm, where the Pran Pratishtha of the new idol will be done tomorrow,” Acharya Satyendra Das said.

The chief priest said that devotees will be able to have darshan of Lord Ram after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is concluded.

Devotees allowed to visit after Pran Pratishtha

“The 'anushthan' that started on 16th January will be completed tomorrow and at around 12:30 pm the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram will be done. After Pran Pratishtha is done, devotees will be able to have a darshan of Lord Shri Ram..." he said.

Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman on construction of temple

Detailing about the construction of the remaining portion of the temple, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said that the work for the construction entire temple will be started from the next day of inauguration and efforts will be made to complete it in 2024.

“Today is the day before Pran Pratistha and is very important for all of us. All the arrangements have to be seen...it has to be ensured in such a way that all the assurances given to the nation may be fulfilled. We will start our work from 23rd January with new enthusiasm and a new commitment so that the entire temple can be built in 2024. Seven more temples are to be built in the temple premises. Construction work will be started after Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” he said.

