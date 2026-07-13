Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites applications for Ram Mandir CEO position amid donation theft probe

Ayodhya:

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The Trust issued an official notification announcing the recruitment process for the key administrative position. According to the notification, the appointment will initially be for a three-year contractual term. The tenure may be renewed further on the basis of satisfactory performance.

The selected CEO will be based in Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple is located. The salary and other benefits will be determined through mutual discussions.

Eligibility criteria and experience

The Trust has prescribed detailed eligibility conditions for the post. Applicants must possess at least a graduate degree and should be between 50 and 70 years of age.

Candidates should have a minimum of 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, department or company. Experience in areas such as general administration, finance, legal affairs, personnel management, IT, security, and policy coordination will be considered relevant.

The notification further states that preference will be given to candidates who have served as a Chief Administrative Officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution.

Religious belief and language proficiency

Applicants must be active followers of the Hindu faith. Being a devotee of Lord Ram has been described as a desirable qualification.

Proficiency in both Hindi and English is mandatory for the position.

Application deadline and submission process

The last date and time for submission of applications is Saturday, July 18, 2026, by 4:00 PM. Interested candidates are required to send their applications via email to: searchcommittee.srjbt@gmail.com.

The appointment of the CEO is considered a significant administrative step for the management and operational oversight of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, one of India’s most prominent religious institutions.

The CEO shall report to General Secretary

Decision amid donation theft probe

The decision to appoint a CEO at the Ram Temple came as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes the alleged mishandling of funds donated to Ram Temple. As many as eight persons have been arrested so far and a comprehensive probe is underway in the case.

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