Prayagraj railway station on alert after stampede in Delhi, check entry and exit gates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj railway station on alert after Delhi stampede

After massive chaos at the Delhi railway station following a deadly stampede, Prayagraj railway stations are on high alert to avoid any unprecedented situation. With Mahakumbh nearing an end, a huge crowd is reaching Prayagraj to take the holy dip. The New Delhi Railway Station stampede on Saturday claimed 18 lives and left several injured. Owing to this, railway stations in Prayagraj have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the previously issued protocols.

Prayagraj railway station entry and exit gates

Under the protocols at Prayagraj railway station, entry is allowed from the city side and exit from the Civil Lines side at the Prayagraj Junction, and the passengers are kept in the holding area till the trains arrive at the platforms. Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi, told PTI, "We are ensuring strict implementation of the previously issued protocols. We have successfully conducted bathing rituals on Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami and the same protocols will continue in future as well."

Delhi railway station stampede

In the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, at least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured. A senior railway official said on Sunday that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

Officials said the chaos occurred at platform numbers 14 and 15 due to the overwhelming number of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj. The Railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.

Those seriously injured will receive Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries will get 1 lakh.

UP CM condoles loss of lives in Delhi station

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Delhi stampede. In a post on X in Hindi late Saturday night, he said, "The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families."

"Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured," he said.