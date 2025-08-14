'PDA stands for parivar development authority': Yogi's stinging barb at Samajwadi Party Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also likened the Akhilesh Yadav-led party to a “well frog”, and rephrased its PDA slogan, originally aimed at uplifting marginalised communities, as the “parivar development authority”.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party on Thursday, accusing it of not focusing on the development in the state and being confined to thinking only about the family it comes from.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further compared the Akhilesh Yadav-led party to a "well frog", rephrasing its PDA motto meant for the upliftment of marginalised communities to "parivar development authority".

The remarks came during a 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047' in the UP Legislative Assembly which saw a faceoff between the government and the opposition.

Yogi slams Samajwadi Party

Speaking in the House, Adityanath said, "Samajwadi Party's parivar development authority is also an example of this, they only know how to remain limited to themselves. Swami Vivekananda had said about this in his stories".

"The condition of Samajwadi Party is like that of a frog in a well. The world is moving ahead, but you only know how to remain confined to your families. And you want to do the same to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

SP does not see development in UP: CM

Adityanath said we are working on the construction of 22 expressways in the state.

"The Meerut–Prayagraj Ganga Expressway will be the largest expressway in the country. India’s first Rapid Metro runs from Meerut to Delhi," he said.

Yogi added that the Samajwadi Party cannot see this development.

"The Samajwadi Party will not discuss the development work in Mathura-Vrindavan because, in 2016, they had already said they would build a memorial for Duryodhan," the chief minister added.

Yogi on Partition horrors

Earlier today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he criticised the Congress, describing the 1947 Partition as a “dark chapter” caused by appeasement politics that shattered the unity of Sanatan Bharat and left lasting scars on the nation, according to a press release.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reviving this forgotten history by designating the day in 2021. “Today, the entire country mourns, remembering the horrors of August 14, 1947,” he said.

