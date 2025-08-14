Rahul Gandhi's lawyer withdraws 'threat to life' plea in Savarkar defamation case Savarkar defamation case: Milind Pawar is representing Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, over certain remarks by the former Congress president against the late freedom fighter.

Pune:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar has withdrawn a plea from a local court in Pune claiming 'threat to life' for the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from the followers of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Pawar said the court has accepted the withdrawal of the plea.

Pawar is representing Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, over certain remarks by the former Congress president against the late freedom fighter. Later, Pawar claimed a threat to life to Gandhi by the followers of Savarkar.

'Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment'

Hours later, Pawar made a U-turn and said he would withdraw the plea as it was filed without the consent of Gandhi. The Congress MP has taken a "strong exception to the filing of this Pursis and expressed his disagreement with its contents", Pawar said in a release on Wednesday evening.

'Lawyer acted without consulting Rahul'

The Congress also said that Pawar acted without consulting Gandhi or "obtaining his consent". In a statement on Wednesday, the grand old party said Gandhi "disagrees with this action", adding that Pawar would soon withdraw the plea.