UP Assembly Election 2027: BJP core group meets in Lucknow, discusses poll strategy, organisation plans

Lucknow:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party's core group holding a crucial meeting in Lucknow on Friday evening. The meeting, held at the BJP state headquarters, lasted for more than two hours and focused on the party's electoral preparations, organisational strategy and upcoming campaigns. The meeting comes shortly after the Uttar Pradesh BJP announced its regional and frontal organisation in-charges, including the appointment of six regional in-charges.

Who attended the BJP core group meeting?

The meeting was attended by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel, state BJP president and Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. After the meeting, Pankaj Chaudhary said the leaders held detailed discussions on preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and the party's direction for the coming months.

'Seva Sankalp' and 'Good Governance' campaigns from September 17

A major focus of the meeting was on the campaigns planned from September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Pankaj Chaudhary said the BJP will launch the 'Seva Sankalp' and 'Good Governance' campaigns from September 17. He said preparations for these campaigns and the strategy to take them to the people were discussed during the meeting. "Along with BL Santosh ji, BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge and General Secretary Vinod Tawde ji, co-in-charge Jagdish Patel ji, the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, we held detailed discussions. Along with the preparations, we also discussed the plans for the Seva Sankalp and Good Governance campaigns beginning September 17," Chaudhary said.

BJP to hold state executive committee meeting soon

Pankaj Chaudhary also said that he has not been in the state BJP president's post for very long and that discussions were held on convening a state executive committee meeting soon. The leadership also discussed the direction in which the organisation should work over the coming months and how preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections should be taken forward.

Focus on welfare schemes, women and Gen Z

According to party sources, the meeting also focused on ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes being run by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government reach as many people as possible. The BJP leadership also discussed issues concerning women and young people. Special attention was given to initiatives aimed at Gen Z and the younger generation, as the party looks to strengthen its outreach among young voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Why BL Santosh and Vinod Tawde's presence matters

The presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh added significance to the meeting, particularly as he was in Lucknow for discussions with the state's top leadership. Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde also visited Lucknow for the second time in a week. The movement of several BJP office-bearers and workers at the party headquarters had started from Friday afternoon ahead of the meeting.

Pankaj Chaudhary takes a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections. Responding to these claims, Pankaj Chaudhary took a dig at the SP chief and said, "I cannot stop Mungerilal from dreaming beautiful dreams." The remark was a reference to the popular Hindi expression used to describe someone indulging in unrealistic dreams.

BJP says organisation and workers are its strength

Earlier on Friday, BJP state chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh said the party is built around its organisation and workers. He said every member of the party would be given importance and all issues would be discussed during the organisational deliberations. Singh said the BJP does not work for the people only during elections but remains engaged in public service throughout the year. He added that such meetings are held when senior party leaders visit the state and that they help energise the organisation and workers ahead of elections.

BJP targets SP and Congress

Dinesh Pratap Singh also attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, describing the two parties as a "Vikram and Betaal" pair. He claimed that even while riding on the Samajwadi Party's shoulders, the Congress could not win even Amethi and Rae Bareli. Singh also levelled serious allegations against the SP, claiming that atrocities against Dalits were highest during its rule in Uttar Pradesh. He further alleged that the opposition parties have been reduced to holding press conferences, posting on social media and engaging in political drama.

(With inputs from PTI)

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