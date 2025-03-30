Noida: Speeding Lamborghini hits workers on footpath near Sector 126, two severely injured A speeding Lamborghini hit two workers sitting on a footpath in Noida's Sector 94 near the M3M project, leaving them severely injured. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, while police detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

Two workers sustained severe injuries after a speeding Lamborghini lost control and rammed into them while they were sitting on a footpath in Noida. The incident occurred near the M3M project in Sector 94, under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station.

Following the accident, both injured workers were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police arrived at the scene and took the driver of the Lamborghini into custody. The luxury car has also been seized as part of the investigation.

This incident once again highlights the dangers of reckless driving in Noida, a city that has witnessed multiple high-speed crashes in recent months. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic regulations to prevent such accidents.