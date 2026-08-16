Noida AC skywalk connecting Sector 51 and 52 delayed, here's the new opening date

Noida:

The much-awaited AC skywalk connecting Noida Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations will not open to the public on August 16 as initially planned. According to Noida Authority sources, technical work has pushed back the opening, with the facility now targeted to be made available to commuters by August 25.

The skywalk will provide a direct connection between the Sector 52 Metro Station on the Blue Line and Sector 51 Metro Station on the Aqua Line. The facility is expected to make the interchange easier for thousands of passengers who currently have to walk between the two stations.

Why has the opening been delayed?

The AC skywalk was earlier targeted to open to the public on August 16. However, some technical work is still pending at the facility. The trial run for the skywalk will begin on August 16 as part of the technical inspection process. Officials have said that media coverage of the trial run can also be carried out.

The entry and exit points of the skywalk are almost ready, but some work remains to be completed on both sides. The authority has decided to wait for around another week so that the facility can be made fully ready before commuters are allowed to use it.

What happened to the pillar that delayed construction?

The construction of the skywalk had earlier faced an obstacle because of a pillar along the planned route. There was a prolonged discussion over whether the pillar should be cut or removed. Eventually, authorities decided to work around it instead. A passage has now been created on both sides of the pillar, with around 6 metres of space on each side. Some finishing and related work is still pending, which officials expect can be completed within about a week.

The authority wants to ensure that the remaining work and technical checks are completed before the skywalk is opened to the public.

When will the Sector 51-52 AC skywalk open?

According to Noida Authority sources, the target is now to open the AC skywalk to the public by August 25. The authority has made it clear that the facility will be opened only after it is fully ready. The focus at this stage is on completing the remaining work and ensuring that there are no technical shortcomings before public access begins.

The August 16 trial run will therefore be an important step in the final phase of the project.

Why are metro commuters waiting for the skywalk?

The AC skywalk is expected to make life considerably easier for commuters travelling between the Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations. At present, passengers changing between the Aqua Line and Blue Line have to cover the distance between the two stations on foot. This has been a long-standing inconvenience, particularly for people who use the two metro stations regularly.

The proposed skywalk is expected to provide a more convenient connection between the stations while also making the interchange more comfortable for passengers. With the facility expected to see significant footfall once it opens, the Noida Authority believes that the final stage of construction and technical checks need to be completed carefully.

For commuters who have been waiting for the connection, August 25 is now the new target date, although the skywalk will be opened only after the authority is satisfied that all the necessary work has been completed.

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Noida: Metro skywalk between Aqua Line’s Sector 51 and Blue Line’s Sector 52 gets new completion date