Noida: Metro skywalk between Aqua Line’s Sector 51 and Blue Line’s Sector 52 gets new completion date With no permanent link yet in place between the two metro stations, passengers continue to walk a 400-metre open stretch to switch lines. A temporary covered walkway that once eased the commute was removed to begin skywalk construction. In its absence, the route is now crowded.

The long-awaited skywalk project meant to connect Noida Metro's Aqua Line (Sector 51 station) and Delhi Metro's Blue Line (Sector 52 station) has missed another deadline. Initially promised within a year of construction launch, the project is now expected to be completed by September 30, leaving daily commuters to continue navigating a chaotic and inconvenient interchange, the Times of India reported.

Multiple delays

According to NMRC executive director Mahendra Prasad, some civil and electrical works are still incomplete. This has delayed the delivery of the 420-metre-long, L-shaped, air-conditioned skywalk, which will also feature a travelator to ease pedestrian movement.

The project began in March 2023 and was originally due for completion in early 2024. However, setbacks such as National Green Tribunal restrictions on construction during winter months and subsequent design changes have disrupted progress.

Commuters continue to suffer

In the absence of a proper link between the two metro stations, passengers are forced to cover a 400-metre open stretch on foot. The earlier temporary covered walkway was dismantled to make way for the new skywalk. The current pedestrian route remains encroached upon by unauthorised vendors and parked auto-rickshaws, causing daily inconvenience.

The interchange has been described by commuters as chaotic, with passengers forced to navigate a crowded stretch filled with autos, e-rickshaws, and roadside vendors. The lack of an integrated metro card system between DMRC and NMRC further complicates the commute, requiring passengers to carry separate cards.

Green signal for Aqua Line’s Boraki extension

While the skywalk continues to face delays, NMRC has announced a positive development: the central government has approved the extension of the Aqua Line up to Boraki. This expansion is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and bring the Noida transit network closer to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The Aqua Line currently runs 29.7 km from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot Station in Greater Noida. NMRC has also proposed two major expansions: a 17-km extension from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V and an 11.6-km corridor from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, covering eight new stations. Both detailed project reports (DPRs) are currently awaiting government approval.