Metro boost for Ghaziabad: DMRC proposes Blue line expansion from Noida | Details Metro boost for Ghaziabad: A key highlight of the proposed metro expansion is the planned direct connectivity to Hindon Civil Airport, which will significantly enhance travel convenience for residents of Ghaziabad and Noida.

Ghaziabad:

In a major development for commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed an extension of the Blue Line metro to Ghaziabad, which will significantly improve connectivity between Noida and Ghaziabad. The move is expected to benefit lakhs of daily passengers and reduce traffic congestion in key areas of the city.

DMRC seeks approval to prepare detailed project report

DMRC has formally requested in-principle approval from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for building four new metro stations as part of the proposed expansion. Once approved, this project will create a seamless corridor between Noida and Ghaziabad under the Blue Line.

Currently, construction work has been underway since 2020 for routes from Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar to Vaishali.

Key corridors and proposed route extensions

According to initial proposals, the plan includes several new corridors across both the Blue and Red Lines, along with Pink Line integration.

The key expansions are as follows-

Red Line Extension: 3 km route from New Bus Adda to Ghaziabad Railway Station, with 1 new station Blue Line Extension 1: 5.1 km elevated corridor from Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad, including 5 stations at Indirapuram, Shakti Khand, and Vasundhara Sector 5 Blue Line Extension 2: 4 km elevated stretch from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar, featuring 4 stations including Prahlad Garhi and Vasundhara Sector 14 Pink Line-Red Line Link: 12 km extension from Gokulpuri to Arthala, comprising 4 km underground and 8 km elevated sections with 8 stations, including Hindon Civil Terminal

Improved airport access and Loni connectivity

One of the standout features of the proposed expansion is direct metro access to Hindon Civil Airport, making air travel more convenient for residents of Ghaziabad and Noida. The extension from Gokulpuri to Arthala will also bring Loni under the metro network, easing congestion near the Delhi border and improving regional connectivity.

Cost and project scale

The estimated construction cost is pegged at Rs 300 crore per kilometer, with a total project length of 25 kilometers across four corridors. This brings the total estimated budget to around Rs 7,500 crore. Notably, the previously proposed Noida Electronic City to Sahibabad corridor, costing Rs 1,873 crore, had been shelved in 2018 due to funding constraints.

What are the next steps?

If GDA grants permission, DMRC will begin preparing the DPR, followed by formal approvals and funding arrangements. Once executed, this expansion will integrate the eastern edge of NCR more tightly into Delhi's metro grid, easing daily commutes and driving economic growth in peripheral zones.