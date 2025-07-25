Noida Metro Expansion: Aqua Line to link Greater Noida Depot with Boraki Railway Station – Complete details Noida Metro Expansion: The proposed extension of the Noida metro will feature two new metro stations, which will later link up with a planned multi-modal hub.

Noida:

In what comes as good news for residents of Noida, the metro network in the city is slated to get a boost. Daily commuters will soon be able to travel directly to Boraki Railway Station via the Aqua Line metro. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has unveiled plans to extend the Aqua Line from the Greater Noida Depot to the Boraki (Bodaki) Railway Station. The move, a much-awaited one, is slated to significantly enhance the regional connectivity in the area.

2.6 km metro stretch approved

The Centre has already approved the 2.6 km metro stretch, running from the current Greater Noida Depot station to the proposed Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Boraki.

To be completed in a span of 3 years, the project will receive a capital outlay of Rs 416.34 crore. According to a report, the extension of the metro services in Noida is slated to benefit almost 60,000 commuters in the city.

Speaking to a news agency, Mahendra Singh, NMRC Executive Director, told a news agency, “Today is a big day for Noida city. The extension of the metro line from the Greater Noida Depot Station to the upcoming Multi-Modal Hub in Boraki, covering 2.6 km, has been approved. The total project cost is Rs 416 crore and it will be completed within three years.”

Two New Metro Stations

The proposed extension of the Noida metro will feature two new metro stations, which will later be linked to a planned multi-modal hub. The move will give a fillip to the last-mile connectivity, while easing the travel in Noida as well as other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

While groundwork for the project had been underway for a while, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was shown the formal presentation of the metro line by the NMRC on May 26.

Once completed, the extension will not only cut down travel time but also provide direct metro connectivity to the Boraki railway station.