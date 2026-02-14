Centre approves 11.56 Km metro extension from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, CM Yogi thanks PM Modi

New Delhi:

The Central government has approved an 11.56 Km extension from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, which is a major boost for transportation in the National Capital region (NCR). The 11.6 Km extension will include eight elevated stations from Noida Sector 142 to the Botanical Garden of Noida Metro Rail Project.

The project will see Botanical Garden being a major interchange hub and will connect the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro's Blue and Magenta Lines, and enabling smooth, convenient travel for commuters moving between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore and the estimated timeline for it has been kept four years. As per the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 Km.

Marking a significant upgrade to the city’s infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) represents a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, the statement said.

Spanning approximately 11.56 km, the new stretch will add extensive track length and strengthen public transportation across the city.

The project will also offer direct connectivity to high-traffic routes, including an interchange at Botanical Garden with the Blue Line and Magenta Line.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move. "Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the approval granted today by the Union Cabinet to the extension of the Noida Metro (Aqua Line) is a historic decision that will take the connectivity of Noida and Greater Noida to new heights," he wrote in a social media post.

"This 11.6-kilometer-long project, to be built from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142, will make commuting extremely convenient for lakhs of passengers. This extension will feature 08 new elevated stations, and Botanical Garden will emerge as a major interchange hub. This decision will not only accelerate regional development but will also further strengthen Noida as a major manufacturing and service hub of the country. Thanks to the Prime Minister ji for this visionary and people-friendly decision," Yogi added.

A few days ago, the Delhi government took a significant step toward upgrading and modernising the capital’s public transport network. In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Metro Phase V(A) received approval.

Gupta announced that the ambitious plan will add three new corridors spanning a total of 16 kilometres and include 13 metro stations. The overall project cost is estimated at Rs 12,014.91 crore, of which the Delhi Government will contribute Rs 2,940.46 crore. According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the project is slated for completion by 2028.