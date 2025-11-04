Noida hospital sealed, licence suspended after oxygen pipeline explodes twice in 15 hours Soon after the incident, several patients were shifted to nearby Kailash Hospital and Om Hospital, officials said, adding that a patient remains admitted to the ICU, while two others have been referred to Delhi.

Noida:

The Mark Hospital in Sector 66 in Noida has been sealed and the license has been suspended after an Oxygen pipeline bursted two days in a row, health department officials said on Monday. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. All patients were shifted to other hospitals after the second blast in the hospital, which was reported on Monday evening, officials said.

First explosion was reported on Sunday

The first explosion was reported around noon on Sunday due to a short circuit near the intensive care unit (ICU) on the ground floor of the 49-bed facility located in the Phase 3 area, they added.

After the second blast, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Chandan Soni, Health Department Advisor Shweta Khurana, and other officials reached the spot.

Several patients shifted to other hospitals

Soon after the incident, several patients were shifted to nearby Kailash Hospital and Om Hospital, officials said, adding that a patient remains admitted to the ICU, while two others have been referred to Delhi.

Officials further added that the information about the remaining patients is being collected with DCMO Soni saying that the hospital was sealed and its licence has been suspended due to negligence of the hospital management. A joint committee has been formed to investigate the incident, he said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read:

Three patients dead as oxygen supply dropped at Jalandhar Civil Hospital, state govt assures probe