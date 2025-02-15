Noida: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in phase 2 industrial area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A fire brigade official dousing flame

A huge fire broke out in a factory in the Noida Phase 2 industrial area in the wee hours of Saturday. More than two dozen fire engines were employed to douse the fire.

The fire department received information about the fire at around 3 am, and since then, efforts have been made to control the flame.

The cause of the fire at the plastic granule manufacturing factory is yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out in pesticide factory in MP's Dewas, doused; no one hurt

In another fire incident, a pesticide factory caught flame in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. No one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

There were 20-25 workers at the unit when the fire started but they all managed to leave the premises safely, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said.

Prima facie, it seems the fire started due to a short circuit, though a probe is underway to find out the exact cause, the SP added.

The fire in Fine Pest Sulphur (India) Private Limited's plant in the industrial area here was noticed at 1pm and was extinguished in 30 minutes, Dewas City Superintendent of Police Dishesh Agrawal told PTI.

The process of assessing the loss due to the blaze is underway, the CSP said. The blaze, smoke from which was seen from far, was doused after five fire tenders were deployed, other officials said.

(With PTI inputs)