Noida: Fake call centre busted, nine, including six women arrested

Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said a fake call centre running in Sector 63, Noda was busted leading to the arrest of several employees of the fraudulent company. Nine people, including six women were apprehended so far, police officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the accused were cheating people under the pretext of providing jobs abroad and assisting them with work visas.

The accused offered to send the victims to Dubai, Canada and Serbia, Awasthi added.

Police conducted a raid in the company located in the E-block of Sector 63 and arrested nine people, including six women, he said

24 laptops, three CPUs, an LED TV, a keyboard and fake documents were seized during the raid, Awasthi added.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

