Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Noida: Fake call centre busted, nine, including six women arrested

Noida: Fake call centre busted, nine, including six women arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the fake company used to target people who seek jobs abroad. The police said an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Noida Updated on: September 07, 2024 16:40 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said a fake call centre running in Sector 63, Noda was busted leading to the arrest of several employees of the fraudulent company. Nine people, including six women were apprehended so far, police officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the accused were cheating people under the pretext of providing jobs abroad and assisting them with work visas.

The accused offered to send the victims to Dubai, Canada and Serbia, Awasthi added.

Police conducted a raid in the company located in the E-block of Sector 63 and arrested nine people, including six women, he said

24 laptops, three CPUs, an LED TV, a keyboard and fake documents were seized during the raid, Awasthi added.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Also read: Delhi: Man dies after being hit, dragged for 10 metres by car in Connaught Place

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement