Delhi: Man dies after being hit, dragged for 10 metres by car in Connaught Place

In a tragic incident, a man was killed after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car for around 10 meters in Delhi's Connaught Place, officials said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Lekhraj (45), a homeless man was rushed to the hospital while the driver of the car fled the scene, soon after the accident on Wednesday. However, the car driver was arrested the next day, the officials said.

The victim was declared dead in the hospital. According to a police officer, the driver, Shivam Dubey, 28, was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

Accused borrowed friend's car

Shivam Dubey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed a car from a friend in south Delhi's Mahipalpur to meet someone in Connaught Place on Wednesday, the officer said. On his way back around 3.25 pm, the car driven by him allegedly hit Lekhraj who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road at Connaught Place's outer circle. After the hit, Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle, the officer said.

Accused arrested

The official added that after being dragged for around 10 metres, Dubey allegedly fled the spot leaving Lekhraj on the road. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. After fleeing from the accident site, Dubey handed over the car back to his friend. The police identified him after checking the CCTVs and the owner of the car was identified.

Accordingly, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said. Police also impounded the car involved in the accident. The officials added that further investigations were underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

