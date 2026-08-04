Namo Bharat closes entry, exit at 17 stations till August 12 due to Kanwar Yatra; check list

New Delhi:

If you are thinking of travelling on the Namo Bharat train in the coming days during the Kanwar Yatra, you may need to plan your journey in advance. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced temporary restrictions at several stations and increased train frequency to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the annual pilgrimage.

From August 4 to August 12, multiple entry and exit gates at 17 Namo Bharat stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will remain closed following administrative directions issued to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety during the Kanwar Yatra. Parking facilities at the affected sections of these stations will also remain unavailable.

List of Namo Bharat stations to be closed during Kanwar Yatra

The stations where restrictions will be in place include:

Modipuram Meerut North MES Colony Begumpul Bhainsali Meerut Central Brahmpuri Shatabdi Nagar Rithani Partapur Meerut South Modinagar North Modinagar South Muradnagar Duhai Guldhar Ghaziabad

At most stations, Gate No. 2 will remain closed. However, Begumpul station will have Gates 2 and 3 closed, Duhai station will shut Gates 3 and 4, while Ghaziabad station will keep Gates 3 and 5 closed. Parking facilities at the affected station entrances will also remain suspended during the restriction period.

NCRTC advises passengers to use alternate gates

The NCRTC has urged commuters to use the alternate entry and exit gates available at the affected stations and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Despite the temporary restrictions, the corporation said Namo Bharat services on the Sarai Kale Khan-Modipuram corridor will continue to operate normally.

Train frequency increased to every eight Minutes

To accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic during the Kanwar Yatra, the NCRTC has introduced 52 additional Namo Bharat train trips on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor from July 30 to August 14.

With the additional services, trains will operate every eight minutes between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, instead of the current 10-minute interval. The corporation said train frequency could be increased further if required.

The enhanced schedule has been introduced as large numbers of Kanwar pilgrims travel to Haridwar to collect holy water during the holy month of Shravan, leading to road diversions and traffic restrictions across the region.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is also expected to witness its highest-ever single-day ridership on Monday. If passenger numbers cross the projected 1.5 lakh mark, it would surpass the previous record by nearly 24,500 commuters.

The existing highest daily ridership was recorded on June 8, 2026, when approximately 1.25 lakh (around 125,500) passengers travelled on the corridor. The anticipated surge underscores the growing popularity of the Namo Bharat service, particularly during peak travel periods.

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