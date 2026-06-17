Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train extension approved: How will it transform Delhi UP and Uttarakhand travel?

New Delhi:

Travel between Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is set to become significantly faster with the proposed extension of the semi-high-speed regional rail service, Namo Bharat, to Rishikesh. Officials said on Wednesday that the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), have agreed to extend the semi-high-speed rail corridor to the holy town.

Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hours

According to an official statement, the existing 82-km Namo Bharat corridor between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut will be extended by around 150 km to Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, taking the total corridor length to nearly 230 km.

The Namo Bharat trains, designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, are expected to cover the Delhi-Rishikesh route in around 3 hours, almost half the time currently taken by road via Meerut. The project is expected to provide a major boost to connectivity for daily commuters, tourists, and pilgrims travelling to Uttarakhand.

This agreement comes after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said.

Survey for 150-km track to begin soon

The statement further said that a survey to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 150-kilometre track would commence soon, following the agreement.

The Namo Bharat service officially began operating between Delhi and Meerut in January 2025.

To expedite the extension project, the Uttarakhand government has appointed Additional Secretary Reena Joshi as the nodal officer. The NCRTC has also designated its nodal officer, and the Uttar Pradesh government has given its formal consent.

Route of Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train

Under the proposed plan, the extended Namo Bharat corridor will begin at Modipuram station in Meerut, pass through Muzaffarnagar, and enter Uttarakhand before continuing via Roorkee and Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, eventually terminating at Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

A 72-kilometre section of the track will fall within Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining 78-kilometre stretch will be in Uttarakhand.

The project is expected to provide a fast and modern transport option for pilgrims travelling to Uttarakhand's religious destinations, while also improving connectivity for commuters and residents travelling between Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region.

Chief Minister Dhami said the extension of the train service will give a new direction to connectivity in Uttarakhand by providing fast, safe, and modern transport to tourists, pilgrims, and local residents.

He added that the state government is coordinating continuously with the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the NCRTC to ensure that improved rail and transport infrastructure creates new opportunities for development and employment in Uttarakhand.

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