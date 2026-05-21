NCRTC ridership surge: Eight more Namo Bharat trips added on Delhi-Meerut route during peak hours

New Delhi:

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight more Namo Bharat train services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor from Friday to manage the growing number of passengers during busy office hours. According to NCRTC, the additional trips are being added to reduce overcrowding and improve travel convenience for daily commuters using the rapid transit network.

The move comes as passenger numbers on the corridor continue to rise steadily.

Four extra trips each in morning and evening

Under the revised schedule, four extra train trips will run during the morning rush between 8 am and 11 am. Another four services will operate in the evening between 5 pm and 7 pm. These trains will run between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South stations.

To support the increased frequency, NCRTC has also deployed two more trains on the route.

The corporation said the decision is aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport, especially at a time when people are being advised to reduce dependence on private vehicles due to global energy concerns.

NCRTC added that the initiative supports the larger goal of promoting sustainable and efficient public transport systems across the National Capital Region.

Ridership surge in past months

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has seen a consistent increase in ridership in recent months. NCRTC stated that the service is currently recording an average daily footfall of nearly one lakh passengers.

Officials said the growing passenger numbers show increasing trust in the Namo Bharat system, which offers fast and comfortable regional travel. The service is India’s first regional rapid transit system and is designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph.

NCRTC further said that improving commuter comfort remains a priority and efforts are being made to enhance services as demand continues to increase, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

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