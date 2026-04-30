Mega health camp to be organised in Noida on Labour Day, free treatment at 201 centres for workers

Noida:

On the occasion of Labour Day (May 1), a large-scale "mega health camp" will be organised across the Gautam Buddha Nagar district to provide accessible and quality healthcare services to workers, in line with the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The camp will be held from 9 am to 5 pm across the district. Initially planned with participation from all government hospitals and 31 private hospitals, the initiative has now expanded significantly, with private hospitals voluntarily stepping forward to support the campaign.

Leading private institutions such as Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Max Healthcare, Medanta Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Felix Hospital, and Sharda Hospital are among the 67 private hospitals that have joined the initiative.

In total, the Mega Health Camp will be conducted at 201 locations, including 134 government hospitals and health and wellness centres, along with 67 private hospitals, where workers will receive free medical treatment and health services.

The increased participation reflects the strong sense of social responsibility among private healthcare institutions and their commitment to public welfare. The initiative aims to ensure that a large number of workers benefit from free and accessible healthcare services.

Here's the list of government hospitals, Health and Wellness Centers, and private hospitals

https://getapi.indiatvnews.com/doc/govt-hospital-merged.pdf

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