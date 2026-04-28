Major public welfare event in Gautam Buddha Nagar on May 1 to provide essential facilities to workers

Noida:

Massive public welfare and development programmes will be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on May 1, 2026. These programmes will include the foundation stone laying and inauguration of several important schemes related to the health, education, labour, banking, and supply departments, aimed at providing maximum facilities to workers and the general public.

Major steps taken by health department

As part of the programme, the Health Department will lay the foundation stone for telemedicine facilities at 44 locations. The foundation stone will also be laid for the establishment of dispensaries and ambulance rooms at 79 locations in industrial units.

In addition, 25 mobile medical vans (Chief Minister's Health Raths) will be flagged off. Three lakh sanitary pads will be distributed, and Shramik Arogya Camps will be set up at 201 locations, providing free healthcare services.

Free on-site medical facilities will be provided at 31 multi-super-specialty hospitals. Additionally, 25 health ATMs will be dedicated, four ALS ambulances will be launched, and 10 blood analysers will be inaugurated.

The foundation stone for five porta-clinics and 15 health wellness centres will also be laid, and the process for CHO (Community Health Officer) appointments will begin. Five new hospitals will be included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and labour help desks will be established in 201 hospitals. The district administration has also provided the addresses of labour housing camps and a list of 31 hospitals where free treatment will be provided on May 1.

See addresses of residential camps and list of hospitals

A major initiative in the field of education

Haldauni Primary School and Chhajarsi Composite School will be inaugurated by the Education Department. The foundation stone for the CM Composite School in Sector 33, YEIDA, will also be laid. Five digital vans and buses will also be launched for skill development.

Skill development programs and additional classes will be offered in the second shift in 40 schools with laboor populations. Twenty-five awareness camps will also be organised under the "School Chalo Abhiyan."

24 construction workers registration centres to be inaugurated

The Labor Department will inaugurate 24 construction worker registration centers. 43 "Kecho" (creche) and 79 ambulance rooms/dispensaries will also be inaugurated. Additionally, 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between industry, administration, and self-help groups to ensure long-term benefits for workers.

Banking and Financial Awareness Banks will set up 26 camps in labor colonies. These camps will open accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), and enroll people in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Awareness will also be spread about financial fraud prevention, the use of UPI, and health insurance, and new accounts will be opened. The Supply Department will distribute 15,000 5-kilogram LPG gas cylinders on May 1, 2026, providing relief to needy families.

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