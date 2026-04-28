Noida DM Medha Roopam visits JBJ Technology Ltd; reviews production and workers' welfare measures

Noida:

Highlighting the Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to workers' welfare and safety under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam today (April 28) visited JBJ Technology Limited, located at Udyog Kendra 2, Ecotech III, Greater Noida.

During the visit, the District Magistrate reviewed the manufacturing processes of automobile components and took a detailed stock of production quality, safety standards, and technical procedures.

Appreciating the workers engaged in the production of seat belts, the District Magistrate emphasised the vital contribution of seat belts to road safety, noting that they are instrumental in saving thousands of lives. She obtained detailed information regarding production quality, safety standards, and technical procedures.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Noida DM Medha Roopam visits JBJ Technology Limited in Greater Noida

DM interacts with workers

The District Magistrate also interacted with workers, particularly women employed on the assembly line, and provided information about the medical camp being organised at the workplace and the healthcare facilities available to them.

As part of the inspection, the DM reviewed a free health check-up camp organised jointly by the district administration, the Industrial Business Association, and Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital for the workers within the company premises.

She inquired about the healthcare facilities, such as blood pressure, sugar testing, ECG, eye check-ups, and dental examinations that were being provided at the camp, and issued necessary directions to the medical team to ensure effective service delivery.

DM emphasises the need for regular health check-ups

The DM also interacted with the workers and employees present at the camp to understand their experiences regarding the healthcare services provided. Workers expressed satisfaction with the availability of free medical care at their workplace and conveyed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

It was also observed during the inspection that workers involved in precision manufacturing are particularly vulnerable to eye strain due to the nature of their work. Emphasis was laid on the need for regular health check-ups and enhanced safety measures.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Noida DM Medha Roopam at JBJ Technology Limited

The District Magistrate stated that both quality production and worker safety are equally important for industrial growth. The administration, she said, remains committed to working in coordination with industries to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.

Officials present on this occasion were Deputy Commissioner of Industries Pankaj Nirvan, Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi, President of the Industrial Business Association Amit Upadhyay, and the Assistant Vice President; they were joined by Devendra Sharma from JBJ Technology Ltd., along with other concerned officials and company representatives.

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