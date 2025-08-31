Mathura: MP youth alleges sexual assault by Vrindavan ashram priest; probe launched The youth further alleged that the priest recorded the act and later used the video to threaten and blackmail him. When he resisted, he was reportedly beaten. He said he eventually managed to flee the ashram and return to his home.

Mathura:

The head priest of an ashram in Vrindavan has been accused of sexually assaulting a youth from Madhya Pradesh and later blackmailing him using a video of the incident, PTI reported citing the police. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, has sought a detailed report regarding the case.

According to the complaint, the alleged assault took place on November 22, 2022, while the youth was staying at the ashram. He claimed that the priest, referred to as the ‘mahant’, had mixed intoxicants in the prasad before assaulting him.

Priest allegedly blackmailed victim with video of incident

The youth further alleged that the priest recorded the act and later used the video to threaten and blackmail him. When he resisted, he was reportedly beaten. He said he eventually managed to flee the ashram and return to his home.

Police launch probe

Initially, he approached the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Agra range, who referred him to the SSP of Mathura and asked that proper action be taken.

Following this, the SSP assigned Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh to investigate the case and submit a report.

“The youth’s allegations against the mahant are very serious,” the officer said. However, he added that since the incident reportedly occurred nearly three years ago, the matter is being investigated thoroughly before proceeding further.

Priest booked for minor girl’s sexual assault in Delhi

In July, a 45-year‑old temple priest named Balraj Singh was formally charged with sexually assaulting a 14‑year‑old Class 9 student at a temple in Mundka, on the outskirts of Delhi. The police filed a detailed, 100‑page chargesheet in court during the first week of July.

On July 10, a POCSO court denied him bail. The case came to the fore when the girl, who had begun feeling anxious about visiting the temple, confided in her mother about the incident on April 20.