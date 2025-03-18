Major reshuffle in UP govt, 32 IPS officers transferred, key appointments announced In a significant overhaul of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department, 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred, with several newly promoted officers receiving fresh postings. This reshuffle, conducted after the Holi festival, has raised questions about its underlying motivations.

Key transfers and new assignments:

Hemant Kutiyal has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of SSF, Lucknow.

Shalini has been transferred as the DIG of PAC Division, Moradabad.

Swapnil Mamgai is now the DIG of PAC Division, Meerut.

D. Pradeep Kumar has been designated as the DIG and Additional Secretary at the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow.

Arun Kumar Srivastava has been posted as the DIG of PAC Division, Ayodhya.

Surya Kant Tripathi has been made the DIG of Fire Services Headquarters, Lucknow.

Vikas Kumar Vaidya is now the DIG of Establishment at the Police Headquarters, Lucknow.

Rajesh Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the DIG of PTCS Sultanpur.

Sunita Singh has been transferred as the DIG of PAC Headquarters, Lucknow.

Kamala Prasad Yadav has been assigned as the DIG of the Bureau of Narcotics, UP, Lucknow.

Dr. Preetinder Singh has been promoted to the position of IG of PAC, Central Zone, Lucknow.

Aparna Kumar has been posted as the IG of Human Rights, Lucknow.

Ashok Kumar has been transferred to the post of SP, Regional Intelligence, Gorakhpur.

Bajrang Bali has been appointed as the Commandant of the 37th Battalion PAC, Kanpur.

Dinesh Yadav has been promoted to Commandant of the 41st Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad.

Ajay Pratap has been posted as the Commandant of the 48th Battalion PAC, Sonbhadra.

Several other officers have also been moved to key positions:

Additionally, some key administrative changes include:

Shailendra Kumar Rai has been transferred from SP Law and Order to SP of Public Grievances at the Police Headquarters, Lucknow.

Devendra Kumar has been moved from DSP Bareilly to ASP Shahjahanpur.

Ayush Srivastava has been promoted from DSP Jaunpur to ASP Jaunpur.

Alok Kumar has been transferred from Assistant SP of Jhansi to Assistant SP of Sambhal.

The transfers are not limited to IPS officers; several Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers have also been reshuffled. This includes the transfer of 11 PPS officers, many of whom were involved in managing law and order during the Prayagraj Kumbh.

Earlier, in December 2024, 15 IPS officers were transferred, including several new Superintendents of Police (SP) appointed in districts like Jaunpur. The latest batch of transfers comes amid ongoing speculation about the motives behind such a large-scale shakeup.

The sudden wave of transfers has left officials speculating about the reasons behind such a large-scale shakeup. Some believe that the government might be aligning the police force with new strategic priorities, but the specifics remain unclear. This reshuffle comes as the government prepares for future law enforcement challenges and possibly significant changes in the department's approach.