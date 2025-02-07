Greater Noida: Several fall ill due to E. coli virus after consuming contaminated water in posh societies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Greater Noida societies.

E. coli virus: Several people have reportedly fallen ill due E.coli virus after drinking contaminated water in several high-rise societies in Greater Noida. As per the information, people living in Arihant Arden Society, Eco Village 1, Hawelia Valencia, and Panchsheel Hynish Society are reporting a surge in waterborne illnesses, with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe stomach issues. Water samples from these societies were sent for testing, and reports have now confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in Arihant Arden and E. Coli virus in Eco Village 1.

Ranjana, a resident of Eco Village 1, shared her ordeal, saying many people in our society have been falling sick for days. She said people are experiencing severe stomach infections, vomiting, and diarrhoea. "The water pipelines inside the society are damaged at multiple points, and repairs are ongoing. Contaminated water is continuously making residents ill," she added.

Accusations of negligence against authorities

Furious residents are now blaming the administration and builders for their negligence. Many claim that repeated complaints about water quality were ignored, and only after people started falling sick did the authorities take notice. They are now demanding immediate action against those responsible.

Rajesh Gautam, GM of Greater Noida Authority, acknowledged that complaints about contaminated water have been received from multiple societies. "The authority supplies water only up to the society’s boundary. The internal water distribution through pipelines is the responsibility of the builder and the society management," he added.

Health department issues advisory

In response to the alarming rise in illnesses, the Health Department has set up medical camps inside the affected societies. Residents are being advised to boil water before consumption to minimise the risk of infections. Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority has issued notices to the builders, and further investigations are underway. Officials have warned that penalties and strict actions will be taken against the builders once the official reports are in.

What is E. coli?

E. coli is a type of bacteria found in the environment, including water, food and in the intestines of people and animals. There are many kinds of harmless E. coli, but a few types can make people seriously ill. The McDonald's outbreak is caused by E. coli O157:H7, which produces a toxin that causes dangerous diarrhoea and can lead to kidney failure and other serious problems, according to the CDC.

(Inputs from Rahul Thakur)

ALSO READ: Farmers Protest: Greater Noida-Noida Expressway opens after protesters move to Ambedkar Park | HIGHLIGHTS