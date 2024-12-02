Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway blocked, 10-km-long traffic jam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road near the Delhi-Noida border.

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing protest, farmers completely blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway under the Mahamaya Flyover on Monday. The protest has brought traffic to a standstill for at least 10 kilometres, causing major disruptions in the area. Authorities are currently negotiating with the protestors to resolve the situation and reopen the expressway. The Police said they are constantly communicating with the farmers, and also seeing to the traffic management. A traffic advisory has also been issued so that security arrangements are maintained. Around 5,000 police officials and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon.

