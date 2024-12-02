Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway blocked, 10-km-long traffic jam

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: A 3-tier security plan has been put into effect and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi amid farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Noida
Published : Dec 02, 2024 12:56 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 13:37 IST
Farmers block Noida-Greater Noida Expressway amid protest
Image Source : PTI Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road near the Delhi-Noida border.

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing protest, farmers completely blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway under the Mahamaya Flyover on Monday. The protest has brought traffic to a standstill for at least 10 kilometres, causing major disruptions in the area. Authorities are currently negotiating with the protestors to resolve the situation and reopen the expressway. The Police said they are constantly communicating with the farmers, and also seeing to the traffic management. A traffic advisory has also been issued so that security arrangements are maintained. Around 5,000 police officials and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon.

Live updates :Farmers protest march from Noida to Delhi

  • Dec 02, 2024 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Farmers' Protest: Long traffic jams as vehicles being checked at Chilla border

    Amid the ongoing farmers' march, barricading has been set up at several points along the Chilla Border, which connects Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are conducting thorough checks of vehicles, leading to massive traffic jams on the DND Flyover and the Expressway, with lines of vehicles stretching for several kilometers.

  • Dec 02, 2024 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Heavy traffic jam on DND flyover amid farmers' march

    The farmers' march has led to massive traffic congestion on the DND flyover, with vehicles stuck in a long, slow-moving line. The protest has also caused traffic jams at the Chilla Border which has added to the commuting woes of residents.

     

  • Dec 02, 2024 1:32 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Farmers intensify protest, break through barriers near Ambedkar Park in Noida

    The farmers' protest in Noida escalated further as demonstrators broke through layers of police barricading and containers placed near Ambedkar Park. They have now occupied the road, sitting in large numbers, adding to the disruption on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The blockade has caused significant traffic snarls, affecting commuters travelling in and around the area.

  • Dec 02, 2024 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Farmers Protest: Farmers break police barricading at Mahamaya flyover

    Amid their ongoing protest, farmers at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida intensified their agitation by breaking through police barricades. The demonstrators, who have completely blocked the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, escalated tensions, prompting heightened security measures in the area.

