Ayodhya rape case: Dy CM vows 'harshest punishment for culprits', says their future generations will remember'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday (August 4) said that the those involved in the Ayodhya rape case will get such harsh punishment that their future generations will remember it. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Pathak alleged that hooliganism and anarchy are in the DNA of the party. The SP last week had called for the DNA testing of the accused.

Pathak, while reacting to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav urging the court to order protection for the Ayodhya rape survivor considering the "sensitivity" of the case, said, "The culprits of the Ayodhya rape case will get such a harsh punishment, even their (future) generations will remember it."

Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

According to police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Meanwhile, Pathak said, "Giving patronage to murderers and rapists has been an old hobby of the SP." "Whenever they get power, they stand with the goons and mafia. Akhilesh Yadav and all the leaders stand in support of the criminals. They are making unsuccessful attempts to form the government on their strength, in which they will never succeed. The government is standing with the (rape) survivor in Ayodhya while continuous action is being taken against the criminals," Pathak said.

The UP deputy chief minister also said that goons and anti-social elements have flourished with the blessings of SP.

After the Lok Sabha elections, these people are wreaking havoc on innocent people in the entire Uttar Pradesh, Pathak said and added that SP will have to bear the brunt of this.

"Whenever the SP has been in power, there has been anarchy and hooliganism," he said. "Hooliganism and anarchy are in the DNA of SP," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ayodhya rape case: BJP delegation meets victim's family amid political spat