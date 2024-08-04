Ayodhya rape case: BJP delegation meets victim's family amid political spat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP delegation reaches Ayodhya

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Baburam Nishad on Sunday met family members of the rape victim in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Nishad, after meeting the victim's family, said, "We spoke to the victim's mother and we will submit the entire report to the national leadership. Our Uttar Pradesh government is not going to spare the accused who committed this crime. Akhilesh Yadav talks about DNA testing. He talks about PDA but he cannot see and hear the pain of this daughter (victim). The government will take such action against them (accused) that many generations will remember it. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to increase the financial amount of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh."

SP 'protecting rapists', says Keshav Maurya

BJP senior leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of "protecting rapists" after its chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a DNA test of the accused in the Ayodhya gang-rape case in which the 12-year-old victim became pregnant.

SP vs BJP over minor rape case

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged that accused Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Purakalandar police station area of the district, is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Yadav, in a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Saturday, said, "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased."

The BJP hit back, alleging the SP is defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys mindset" while leaders of the INDIA bloc are "silent".

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said, "It is the Samajwadi Party's innate nature to protect rapists."

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party's top leadership, including Akhilesh Yadav and his family members, he said, "If the rapist is a Muslim, then the entire Saifai family puts its weight to save him. The SP will be wiped out."

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was a native of Safai.

Shivpal Singh Yadav seeks narco test of Maurya

Hitting back, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav sought a narco test of Maurya "to make it clear who is doing cheap politics on sensitive issues".

Responding to Maurya's tweet, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle wrote on 'X', "I strongly condemn the Ayodhya incident and also support the demand for narco test made by Pawan Pandey. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya should also undergo narco test so that it becomes clear who is doing cheap politics on sensitive issues." Pawan Pandey is the Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya district unit president.

What is the matter?

Ayodhya police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar and his employee Raju Khan for allegedly raping the minor two months ago and recording the crime. The incident came to light when recently a medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

The Ayodhya gang rape case took a political turn ahead of bypolls after it was claimed that Moid Khan is a Samajwadi Party member. Bypolls will be held in 10 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya's Milkipur which was vacated by SP's Awadhesh Prasad after winning the Lok Sabha polls. The dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared.

