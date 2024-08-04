Ayodhya rape case: 'Victim's mother being forced to withdraw complaint,' claims BSP

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/ X (SCREENGRAB) UP BSP Chief Vishwanath Pal

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state chief Vishwanath Pal on Sunday alleged that some people are pressurising the mother of the Ayodhya gangrape victim to withdraw the complaint and make a compromise. Pal claimed that the victim's mother made the allegations during the BSP delegation's visit to her home on Saturday.

"A delegation of the BSP met the family of the girl in her village on Saturday. The mother of the girl told the delegation that some people were asking her to make a compromise in the case. We assured her that justice will be done and she should not come under pressure or threat of anyone," Pal, the BSP state president said.

BSP delegation reviews girl's condition

He informed that the BSP delegation also visited the women's hospital where the 12-year-old girl is undergoing treatment and took a review of her condition from the hospital superintendent. As per the police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and recorded the heinous act.

The incident came to light after the girl, in a medical checkup, was found to be pregnant. After the matter came to light, the UP government under CM Yogi Adityanath swung into action and directed the police to take strict action. CM Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Accused's property razed to ground

The accused were arrested on July 30 and on August 3, the administration razed Moid's illegal bakery to the ground. Moreover, an illegal boundary wall built around a public pond was also demolished. Amid the rising political heat, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a DNA test in the case which led to further altercation.

On SP's demand for a DNA test in the case, the BSP state chief said that the victim's testimony was enough. "There is no need for such a test." Raising questions on the administration, Pal said that it ignored the complaint for two months and only upon the intervention of BSP, the FIR was registered. Pal accused Moid of being involved in grabbing the land of a pond and a 'mazaar' adding that SP is shielding the culprit, who used to be 'Nagar Adhyaksh' (City President) of the party. "There should be no politics on the issue. They (SP) have not sacked the accused yet. The party is defending him," he said.

