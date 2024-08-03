Mayawati justifies UP govt's 'bulldozer action' in Ayodhya rape case, questions SP's stance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

In response to the Ayodhya rape case, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a DNA test for the accused and justice for the victim, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati questioned how many such tests were conducted during SP's tenure. SP leaders called for financial aid for the victim, while the incident raised broader concerns about women's safety in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for a DNA test of the accused in the Ayodhya rape case to ensure justice. He emphasised that the case should not be politicised, and those found guilty should be punished according to the law. He also urged the government to not spare any officials if the accusations prove false.

Mayawati's counter

BSP chief Mayawati questioned Akhilesh Yadav's demand for a DNA test, asking how many such tests were conducted during his government. She stressed the need for strict measures beyond caste and political affiliations to address crime and improve women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

"The strict action being taken by the UP government against the accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case is justified...SP should also tell how many DNA tests have been done against such accused in their government... It would be better if the government takes strict steps to prevent these incidents by rising above caste, community and politics," said Mayawati.

SP leaders meet victim's family

SP leader and UP Assembly opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey met with the victim's family, urging the state government to take appropriate action and thoroughly investigate the case. The SP also called for immediate financial aid of Rs. 20 lakh for the victim.

Hoax and security measures

Incident details

The case involved a 12-year-old girl allegedly raped by SP leader Moid Khan, with accusations of gang rape and video recording. The incident came to light when the victim became pregnant, and both accused have been arrested. Political reactions and demands for strict legal action continue to emerge.

